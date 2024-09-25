iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 825,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $72.17.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.