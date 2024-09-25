iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after buying an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,037,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

