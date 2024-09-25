iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 241,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.