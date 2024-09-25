iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Announces Dividend of $0.25

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2513 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUSG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,599. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

