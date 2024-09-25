iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IUSV stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 423,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

