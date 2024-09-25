iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,566,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

