iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

Get iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF alerts:

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.