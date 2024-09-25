iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

