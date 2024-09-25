iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. 286,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.56.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.