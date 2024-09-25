iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. 286,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.56.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

