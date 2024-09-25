iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SUSL)

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3186 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.98. 9,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,831. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

