iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SUSL)

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3186 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.98. 9,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,831. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
