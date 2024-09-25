iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Plans $0.12 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

ESMV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 1,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.