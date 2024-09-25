iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

ESMV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 1,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.