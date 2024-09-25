iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 319,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.43.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
