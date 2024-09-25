iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 319,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167,472 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

