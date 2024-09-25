iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.83

Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as low as $27.43. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 41,327 shares.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $410.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

