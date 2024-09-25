iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 242.8% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 134,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,048. The company has a market cap of $944.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

