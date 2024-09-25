iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 19,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0557 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

