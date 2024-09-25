iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 19,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0557 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.