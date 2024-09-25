iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,600,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 735,169 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $23.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1007 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
