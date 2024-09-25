iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,600,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 735,169 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $23.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1007 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

