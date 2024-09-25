iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after buying an additional 75,012 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 412,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 4,016,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

