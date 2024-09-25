iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Up 213.6% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $26.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

