iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Down 81.5% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBGA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. 9,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0877 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

