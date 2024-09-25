iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:IFGL)

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
IFGL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.