iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:IFGL)

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IFGL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.