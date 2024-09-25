iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Plans Dividend of $0.55

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5452 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 8,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,026. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $639.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

