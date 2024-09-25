iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.63

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 443337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.