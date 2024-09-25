iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IWTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile
