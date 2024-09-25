iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IWTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84.

Get iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.