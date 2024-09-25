iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

