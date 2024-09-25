iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Plans Dividend of $0.20

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2013 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PABU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. 89,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,771. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
