iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lessened by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWB opened at $314.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $314.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.