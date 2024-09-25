iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Alight Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 477.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

