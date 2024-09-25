iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Raised by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

