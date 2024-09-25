iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 792,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 426,385 shares.The stock last traded at $130.69 and had previously closed at $131.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.