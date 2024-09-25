iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Announces Dividend of $1.55

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.5496 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,207. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

