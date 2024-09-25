iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Announces Dividend of $1.55

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.5496 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,207. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
