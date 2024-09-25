iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5524 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.27. 2,185,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,266. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.