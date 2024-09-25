iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Plans $0.52 Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5237 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,736. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
