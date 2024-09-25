iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 326,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,452. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.60.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 97.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

