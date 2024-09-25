ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

ITVPY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

