Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVDA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.16. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 66.09% and a negative net margin of 93.39%.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

