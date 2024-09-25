Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 61,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 16.98 and a quick ratio of 58.34.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.