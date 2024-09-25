Jagdeep Ca Singh Sells 13,361 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $18,037.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 873,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 8,997,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.