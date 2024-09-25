Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 20,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00.
Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$467,571.40.
TransAlta Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of TA traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90.
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TA
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.