Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 20,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$467,571.40.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TA traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$582.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4504537 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

TransAlta Company Profile



TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

