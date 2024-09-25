Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 286.2% in September

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 286.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Japan Exchange Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS JPXGY traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 25,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,267. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
