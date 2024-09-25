JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.