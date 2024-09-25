JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $33.90

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $32.51. JD.com shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 3,252,193 shares changing hands.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

