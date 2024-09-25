Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.