Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JCTCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 9,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

