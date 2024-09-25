JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 196.5% in September

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,200 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the August 31st total of 976,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,942.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

JFEEF remained flat at $14.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. JFE has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

