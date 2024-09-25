Jill Terilee Angevine Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,625.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 3,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,510.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00.

TOU traded down C$0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.75. 1,308,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,514. The stock has a market cap of C$21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.5144766 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

