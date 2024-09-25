John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $33.66.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

