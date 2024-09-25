John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:BTO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $33.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
