John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 38,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 22,346 shares.The stock last traded at $28.09 and had previously closed at $28.55.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHEM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

