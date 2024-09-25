John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 268.3% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 120.3% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 201,080 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,430. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

