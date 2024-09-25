Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,559 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after acquiring an additional 604,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.