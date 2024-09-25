JPB Foundation Has $4.58 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

JPB Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of JPB Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JPB Foundation’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

DELL stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,007,047 shares of company stock worth $1,041,595,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

